TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on THS. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of THS opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

