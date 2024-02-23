BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

BTSG opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

