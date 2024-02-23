Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) PT Lowered to $36.00

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance
Shares of GLSI opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.02. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,951,923.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
