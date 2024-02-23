Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) PT Lowered to $36.00

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of GLSI opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.02. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $140,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,325,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,951,923.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.