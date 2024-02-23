NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $580.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $806.37.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $785.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $591.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $785.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $10,518,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,985.9% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,666 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

