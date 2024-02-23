BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

