SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $32.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CBAY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.73.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 145,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

