NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 121.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 1,764,573 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after buying an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after buying an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

