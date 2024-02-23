Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Head to Head Analysis

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and China Merchants Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sentage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $160,000.00 44.61 -$2.56 million N/A N/A China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.50 $20.51 billion $3.94 5.12

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Sentage has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sentage and China Merchants Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A China Merchants Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and China Merchants Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A China Merchants Bank 30.06% 14.88% 1.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Sentage on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About China Merchants Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.