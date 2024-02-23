Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) & MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Japan Exchange Group and MSCI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A $49.88 0.26 MSCI $2.53 billion 17.68 $1.15 billion $14.40 39.27

MSCI has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Exchange Group. Japan Exchange Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Exchange Group N/A N/A N/A MSCI 45.42% -111.17% 21.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of MSCI shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MSCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Japan Exchange Group and MSCI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Exchange Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MSCI 3 3 8 0 2.36

MSCI has a consensus target price of $578.21, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. Given MSCI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MSCI is more favorable than Japan Exchange Group.

Summary

MSCI beats Japan Exchange Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Exchange Group

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants. It also provides clearing and settlement, and market-related services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, application, an integrated view of risk and return service, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, counterparty, and climate risk across asset classes; managed services, including consolidation of client portfolio data, review and reconciliation of input data and results, and customized reporting; and HedgePlatform to measure, evaluate, and monitor the risk of hedge fund investments. The ESG and Climate segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG impacts the long-term risk and return of their portfolio and individual security-level investments; and data, ratings, research, and tools to help investors navigate increasing regulation. The All Other Private Assets segment includes real estate and infrastructure data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights; business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers; and offers investment decision support tools for private capital. The Private Capital Solutions segment offers tools to help private asset investors across mission-critical workflows, such as sourcing terms and conditions, evaluating operating performance, managing risk and other activities supporting private capital investing. MSCI Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

