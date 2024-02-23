Head to Head Comparison: Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) vs. FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) and FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank of Montreal and FirstRand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 0 4 0 3.00 FirstRand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus target price of $131.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.27%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than FirstRand.

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. FirstRand pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 34.4%. Bank of Montreal pays out 103.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FirstRand pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstRand is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and FirstRand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 6.41% 12.55% 0.70% FirstRand N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Montreal and FirstRand’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $50.48 billion 1.36 $3.24 billion $4.18 22.67 FirstRand N/A N/A N/A $2.94 1.15

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than FirstRand. FirstRand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats FirstRand on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products. It also offers investing, banking, and wealth management advisory; digital investing services; financial solutions for individuals, families, and businesses; provides investment management services to institutional, retail, and high net worth investors; and diversified insurance, and wealth and pension de-risking solutions. In addition, the company provides individual life, critical illness and annuity products, as well as segregated funds, and group creditor and travel insurance to customers; debt and equity capital-raising, loan origination and syndication, balance sheet management, treasury management, mergers and acquisitions advice, restructurings and recapitalizations, trade finance, and risk mitigation services, as well as a range of banking and other operating services. Further, the company offers research and access to financial markets for institutional, corporate and retail clients through an integrated suite of sales and trading solutions related to debt, foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, equities, securitization, and commodities; provides new product development and origination services, as well as risk management and advisory services for hedging strategies, including in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and commodities prices; and funding and liquidity management services. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages. It also provides life and short-term insurance products; and vehicle finance, instalment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services. In addition, the company offers asset management, as well as vehicle-related insurance services. It serves retail and public sector customers, SMEs, business, agricultural, and medium corporates. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

