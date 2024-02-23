Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 84,672 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $510,572.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,082. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

