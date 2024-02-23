China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

