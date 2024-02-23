Head-To-Head Comparison: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 16.87% 6.51% 1.57% W. P. Carey 40.68% 7.78% 3.80%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $344.59 million 4.47 $58.13 million $0.30 36.10 W. P. Carey $1.74 billion 7.11 $708.33 million $3.30 17.15

This table compares Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. W. P. Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and W. P. Carey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 0 4 0 0 2.00 W. P. Carey 2 7 1 0 1.90

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential downside of 4.59%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $65.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.27%. Given W. P. Carey’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe W. P. Carey is more favorable than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $3.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance pays out 466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. W. P. Carey pays out 104.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if the company distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About W. P. Carey

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.

