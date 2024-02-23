Evercore ISI Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $244.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $231.00 to $244.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Get Cummins alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Trading Up 0.5 %

Cummins stock opened at $262.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.91. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $269.70.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.