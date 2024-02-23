Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 206.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,219,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,412,000. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 961,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after buying an additional 467,627 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,568,000 after buying an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 505.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 293,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after buying an additional 244,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

