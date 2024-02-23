Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbor Realty Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,056.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul Elenio purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,375. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,906,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

