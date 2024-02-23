American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $77.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

AIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.06.

AIG stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $73,040,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,676,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American International Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,723,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

