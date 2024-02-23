TELUS (NYSE:TU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is 258.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,263,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,554 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,692 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,614,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

