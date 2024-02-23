Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 7.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.