Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $32.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an inline rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.93.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

LUV opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.