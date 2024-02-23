Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Cut to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.1 %

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

IR opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

