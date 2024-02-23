The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

