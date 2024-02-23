Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.
Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Safeguard Scientifics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.