Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

