Loop Capital Lowers W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $1,000.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $925.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on GWW. Stephens increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $864.44.

Shares of GWW opened at $958.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $876.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $784.10. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

