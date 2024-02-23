Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $28.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.40.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,728,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 166,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

