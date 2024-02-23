StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
