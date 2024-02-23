StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.