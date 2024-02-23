EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of EMKR opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

EMCORE Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 100.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 181.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,189 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.