EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of EMKR opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
