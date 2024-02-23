biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of biote in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.55 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, biote presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

BTMD stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. biote has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTMD. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of biote by 22.7% during the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,273,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 235,538 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,310,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of biote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of biote during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 22.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

