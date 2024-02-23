Critical Review: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) vs. Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Edap Tms’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 387.18 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A Edap Tms $57.97 million 3.82 -$3.09 million ($0.62) -9.68

Heyu Biological Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Heyu Biological Technology and Edap Tms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Edap Tms has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 127.78%. Given Edap Tms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Heyu Biological Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Heyu Biological Technology and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43% Edap Tms -37.67% -32.37% -21.71%

Volatility & Risk

Heyu Biological Technology has a beta of -17.74, indicating that its stock price is 1,874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Heyu Biological Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

About Edap Tms

(Get Free Report)

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

