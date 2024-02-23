Ball (NYSE:BALL) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $61.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BALL. Bank of America cut Ball from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.27.

Get Ball alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.68.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ball by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.