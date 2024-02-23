Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

PK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

NYSE PK opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.15, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,377.78%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.