StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
