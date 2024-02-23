Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile
