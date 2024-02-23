Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.