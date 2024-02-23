NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

