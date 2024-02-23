Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $21.23.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.