Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.53. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $645,450,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

