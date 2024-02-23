Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $603,120.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

