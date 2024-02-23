Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $603,120.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.87.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
