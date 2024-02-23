Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $220.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $199.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $206.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.