Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($19.52) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ANTO. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($24.24) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.44) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($15.99) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,595 ($20.08).

Antofagasta Trading Up 1.2 %

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,787.50 ($22.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,385.66, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,843.50 ($23.21). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,672.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,508.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 3,875.97%.

Insider Activity at Antofagasta

In other news, insider Ramon Jara sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,702 ($21.43), for a total transaction of £89,525.20 ($112,723.75). 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

