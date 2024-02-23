Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,300 ($28.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,483.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,390.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,521.74%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

