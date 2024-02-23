Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.55.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

