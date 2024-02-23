StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

