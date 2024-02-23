The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $34.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Shares of TRIP opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 450.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 49,589 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.