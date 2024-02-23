StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of WATT opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Energous has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

