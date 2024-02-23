Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Western Digital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,396,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

