Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

