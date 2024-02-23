Analyzing Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $1.08 billion 0.00 -$18.02 million ($0.32) N/A Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.00 -$22.77 million ($0.33) N/A

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jianpu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -4.68% -11.21% -4.97% Alithya Group -8.11% 0.02% 0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Jianpu Technology

(Get Free Report)

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products. It recommends financial products to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. The company also provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. It operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Alithya Group

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.