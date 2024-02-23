Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) vs. Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Free Report) and Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Kakaku.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and Kakaku.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $316.83 million 0.00 $12.54 million $0.99 N/A Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A $43.08 0.27

Analyst Recommendations

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Kakaku.com. Lizhi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kakaku.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lizhi and Kakaku.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 0 0 N/A Kakaku.com 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Kakaku.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Lizhi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lizhi beats Kakaku.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers LIZHI App, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. It also offers Voice Cloud, an in-house hybrid cloud computing platform for operations management, agile security, internal audio, and text-based communications, as well as automated data management and analysis. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site. It also operates Kyujin box and Jobcube, job classified websites; Sumaity, a residential real estate website; 4 travel, a travel review and comparison site; icotto, an online travel Information media site; Bus Hikaku Navi, a price comparison site for highway/overnight buses and bus tours; Low price trips, a price comparison site for domestic travel and overseas airline tickets; and Bus Trip, an online media on highway busses and bus tours. In addition, the company operates kinarino, a lifestyle media; TASCLAP an online media for men's fashion; Pathee, a shopping spot information site; eiga.com, an online database for movies and showtimes; Akiba-souken, an animation and Akihabara culture information media; PHOTOHITO, a photo sharing community site; webCG, an online media for car enthusiasts; and FX-rashinban, a FX related information, commentary, and forecast site on foreign exchange market. Kakaku.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

