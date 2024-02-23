Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) versus Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Critical Survey

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Oportun Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.56, meaning that its stock price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oportun Financial and Bakkt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $7.36, suggesting a potential upside of 96.19%. Bakkt has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 92.70%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Bakkt.

This table compares Oportun Financial and Bakkt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $952.50 million 0.13 -$77.74 million ($4.21) -0.89 Bakkt $54.60 million 4.44 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -0.49

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bakkt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial -13.87% -24.25% -3.29% Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25%

Summary

Oportun Financial beats Bakkt on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.